    • Cape Cod Times

    Whole Foods makes USA Today list of top 10 bakeries in the nation. There's one in Hyannis.

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwi3z_0vmu9fjN00

    Whole Foods Market made the USA Today reader's choice list of best grocery store bakeries in the nation.

    The supermarket chain, which has had a Hyannis location since 2014 , came in at number 8 on the list, which is compiled by a combination of expert panel selections and reader voting.

    "Blueberry pecan boule bread sliced for you in-store, real fruit pies, vegan croissants — the sky is the limit at a Whole Foods bakery," the Whole Foods entry on the USA Today list reads. "The Berry Chantilly cakes here have cult status as do the loaves of Seeduction bread, made with pumpkin, millet, sesame, and poppy seeds."

    Cape Cod's Whole Foods is about to open a new store Oct. 10, moving just up the street from its current location in Hyannis. The new spot will be at The Landing at Hyannis, which is the newly renovated Capetown Plaza .

    The grocery store didn't make USA Today's list of best overall grocery stores , but two other stores with Cape Cod locations did - Trader Joe's and Aldi, with locations in Mashpee and Falmouth, respectively.

    Cape Cod has two 'best' grocery stores: USA Today named 10 'best' grocery stores in the country. Two have locations on Cape Cod.

    In addition to naming the best overall grocery stores and best grocery store bakeries , the voting also named 10 each for " Best Butcher Shop ," " Best Grocery Store for Produce ," " Best Grocery Store Deli ," and " Best Grocery Store Prepared Food ."

    Best grocery store bakeries in the United States, according to USA Today readers:

    • 10: H-E-B
    • 9: Albertsons
    • 8: Whole Foods Market
    • 7: Wegmans Food Markets
    • 6: ACME Markets
    • 5: Safeway
    • 4: Publix Super Markets
    • 3: Gelson's Markets
    • 2: Stew Leonard's
    • 1: The Fresh Market

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Whole Foods makes USA Today list of top 10 bakeries in the nation. There's one in Hyannis.

