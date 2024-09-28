Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    FDA approves at-home flu vaccine nasal spray. Here's what to know about it.

    By Seth Jacobson, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    Are you tired of going to the doctor every year for that flu shot?

    Well, there might be a solution for you on horizon. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it has approved a flu vaccine that does not need to be administered in a doctor's office, or through a needle.

    According to a release from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Dr. Kristina A. Bryant, a member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases (COID) and lead author of the AAP’s flu policy statement and technical report , stated last week, "Improving access to vaccine is one strategy to improve immunization rates. I anticipate parents and pediatricians will have a lot of questions about self-administration of intranasal flu vaccine."

    Here's the information you need about the at-home flu vaccine.

    What's the new at-home flu vaccine called?

    According to the FDA,  it is called FluMist , and it can be used on oneself, or for at-home caregiver-administration. FluMist was produced by the AstraZeneca company.

    The FDA stated in a release on Friday, "FluMist is approved for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age." The vaccine is sprayed into the nose, according to the FDA.

    Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a written statement that the "approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCoTi_0vmu9c5C00

    When will the at-home vaccine be available?

    FluMist is available in doctors' offices right now but will not be available for at-home use until fall 2025, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics .

    Are there any side-effects of the at-home vaccine?

    The FDA stated in a release that, "The most commonly reported side-effects of FluMist are fever over 100°F in children 2 through 6 years of age, runny nose and nasal congestion in individuals 2 through 49 years of age and a sore throat in adults 18 through 49 years of age."

    The CDC stressed that everyone 6 months or older should get vaccinated for the flu.

    The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: FDA approves at-home flu vaccine nasal spray. Here's what to know about it.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Unemployment claims in Massachusetts declined. Here are the latest stats.
    Cape Cod Times19 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread
    NewsNinja21 days ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy