FDA approves at-home flu vaccine nasal spray. Here's what to know about it.

Are you tired of going to the doctor every year for that flu shot?

Well, there might be a solution for you on horizon. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it has approved a flu vaccine that does not need to be administered in a doctor's office, or through a needle.

According to a release from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Dr. Kristina A. Bryant, a member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases (COID) and lead author of the AAP’s flu policy statement and technical report , stated last week, "Improving access to vaccine is one strategy to improve immunization rates. I anticipate parents and pediatricians will have a lot of questions about self-administration of intranasal flu vaccine."

Here's the information you need about the at-home flu vaccine.

What's the new at-home flu vaccine called?

According to the FDA, it is called FluMist , and it can be used on oneself, or for at-home caregiver-administration. FluMist was produced by the AstraZeneca company.

The FDA stated in a release on Friday, "FluMist is approved for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age." The vaccine is sprayed into the nose, according to the FDA.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a written statement that the "approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families."

When will the at-home vaccine be available?

FluMist is available in doctors' offices right now but will not be available for at-home use until fall 2025, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics .

Are there any side-effects of the at-home vaccine?

The FDA stated in a release that, "The most commonly reported side-effects of FluMist are fever over 100°F in children 2 through 6 years of age, runny nose and nasal congestion in individuals 2 through 49 years of age and a sore throat in adults 18 through 49 years of age."

The CDC stressed that everyone 6 months or older should get vaccinated for the flu.

