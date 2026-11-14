Cape Canaveral IT is buzzing right now, especially around space and defense work. If you’ve got tech skills and like the idea of launches in your backyard, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Cape Canaveral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300/year

Senior business/IT analyst role with Lockheed Martin Space, supporting the FBM program. You’ll gather requirements, work with internal aerospace customers, and support custom software solutions using agile methods. U.S. citizenship and ability to get a Secret clearance are required, and the role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules, and more).

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Cape Canaveral, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on software engineer role supporting the U.S. Space Force 5th Space Launch Squadron and National Security Space Launch missions. You’ll build and maintain web applications, work across the full software lifecycle, and use tools like HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript, C# or Python, REST, Agile, and more. 5+ years’ experience, some DoD/launch/range background, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.