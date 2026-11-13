Cape Canaveral is buzzing with big engineering projects right now, from hyperscale data centers to major space programs. If you’re an experienced engineer, this is a great moment to plug into some serious hardware and infrastructure work.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Cape Canaveral, FL (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

base Type: Full-time

This senior SME role leads I&C engineering for hyperscale data centers, covering BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and advanced controls for mission-critical facilities. You’ll set technical direction, mentor engineers, and partner across disciplines on high-impact, global projects; PE and 15+ years’ experience in controls/automation are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Cape Canaveral, FL

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

Lead high-complexity Mechanical Ground Support Equipment projects for the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program as an IPT lead. You’ll own schedule, cost, risk, and performance across multiple contracts, so strong program planning, Earned Value, and leadership skills plus the ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance are key.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Cape Canaveral, FL

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Type: Full-time

Join a multidisciplinary team designing and delivering Mechanical Ground Support Equipment for the Fleet Ballistic Missile program. You’ll do hands-on 3D CAD design (PTC Creo or similar), drawings, and supplier support, and need a BS in Mechanical Engineering and eligibility for a DoD Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be a better fit. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of Cape jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.