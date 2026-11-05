🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Cape Canaveral, FL

Cape Canaveral is buzzing with aerospace and data center projects, and that means strong demand for engineers and technical talent right now.

Below are several standout Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in Cape Canaveral, FL.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Cape Canaveral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $136,000

Work on the Terran R launch pad systems, designing and operating complex propellant and gas infrastructure for rocket launches. Great fit if you have a mechanical/aerospace background, fluid/thermal analysis skills, and want hands-on impact at the launch site.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Cape Canaveral, FL (role can be based at any U.S. location , ideally near a Jacobs office)

(role can be based at , ideally near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,700 – $90,000

Help lead digital delivery for large data center projects using Revit, Navisworks, Civil 3D, and Autodesk Construction Cloud. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in BIM/VDC, enjoy clash detection and coordination, and want a role that blends tech, design, and collaboration.

Employer: Canopy Aerospace & Defense

Location: Cape Canaveral, FL

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $130,000 – $180,000

Own end-to-end design of advanced Thermal Protection Systems for space and hypersonic platforms, from requirements through flight-ready hardware. Best for experienced TPS engineers with high-enthalpy test or flight heritage and eligibility for a U.S. security clearance.

If one of these roles fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.