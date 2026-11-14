Canutillo’s outlet scene is busy, and stores are staffing up. If you like helping shoppers and being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Location: Canutillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about friendly customer service, helping guests find outfits, keeping the sales floor neat, and handling checkout and online pickup orders. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and like a clean, well-organized store.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Canutillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store side-by-side with the manager—leading the team, driving sales, handling merchandising, and keeping operations smooth. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO) plus big shoe discounts and even a free pair every season.

Employer: Tory Burch

Location: Canutillo, TX

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Compensation: $15.00/hour

Support both front and back of house—greeting customers, running the register, unpacking shipments, and organizing stock. Great if you want a seasonal, flexible schedule with a luxury brand and a generous employee discount.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—outlet jobs tend to fill fast once the season kicks in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.