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Canutillo
🛒 Canutillo, TX Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Canutillo’s outlets and local shops are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these customer-facing roles are worth a look.
Counter Salesperson – Wholesale Plumbing & HVAC
- Employer: Hajoca Corporation
- Location: Canutillo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range listed in posting (exact numbers not shown here)
- Work the sales counter helping contractors and walk-in customers with plumbing, heating, and industrial supplies. This role mixes customer service, inside sales, and light warehouse work, with strong benefits and a profit-sharing program.
Retail Contingent (Sales Support Associate)
- Employer: kate spade new york
- Location: Canutillo, TX – outlet setting
- Type: Part-time
- Base Pay Range: $15.00–$17.00/hour
- Keep the store stocked, organized, and customer-ready by handling deliveries, stockroom work, and floor replenishment. Good fit if you enjoy fashion, fast-paced retail, and flexible hours (nights, weekends, holidays).
Assistant Manager – Outlets at El Paso
- Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)
- Location: Canutillo, TX – Outlets at El Paso
- Type: Full-time
- Help lead the store team, coach sales associates, oversee daily operations, and drive sales results. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years of retail experience, want leadership duties, and like building a strong, upbeat sales floor.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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