Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand in both addiction treatment and senior care. If you’re a nurse or CNA, there are several full-time roles offering solid pay and big sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Keystone Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Keystone Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare) Location: Canton, SD

Type: Full-time, 12-hour days (6:30am–7pm), every 3rd weekend

Pay: $24–$36/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Extras: Shift differentials ($2/hr M–Th nights, $3/hr weekend days, $4/hr weekend nights), full medical/dental/vision, FSAs/HSAs, disability, EAP, tuition help.

Work in a nationally recognized substance use and mental health treatment center, caring for adolescents and adults. Great fit if you’re an LPN who wants strong growth opportunities and to make a real impact in behavioral health.

Employer: Keystone Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Keystone Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare) Location: Canton, SD

Type: Full-time, evenings (9:30am–10pm), every 3rd weekend

Pay: $24–$36/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

+ Extras: Same shift differentials and benefits as the day LPN role.

This role focuses on admissions for patients entering treatment, blending clinical care with strong communication and assessment skills. Good option if you like fast-paced, patient-facing work at the front door of care.

Employer: Sanford Health – Good Samaritan Society, Canton Center

Location: 1022 N Dakota St, Canton, SD 57013

Type: Full-time, 8-hour evening shifts, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $18.50–$25.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Extras: Night/weekend differentials, education assistance, daily access to earnings, robust benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO). Active CNA license required at hire.

Provide resident-centered care in long-term care, helping with daily living, vitals, and mobility under RN supervision. Nice choice if you want steady evenings and a strong mission-driven, nonprofit setting.

Employer: Sanford Health – Good Samaritan Society, Canton Center

Location: 1022 N Dakota St, Canton, SD 57013

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts, ~36 hrs/week

Pay: $18.50–$25.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Extras: Night/weekend differentials, education assistance, daily pay access, full benefits. Active CNA license required at hire.

Similar duties to the evening CNA role, but on nights—ideal if you like longer shifts and more days off, plus extra pay for nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the bonuses are still on the table.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.