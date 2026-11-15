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🏥 Canton, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & RN Roles
Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for ICU nurses, respiratory therapists, and home health pros. If you’re open to nights or travel work, there’s solid money on the table.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,875/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,875 per week
This RRT travel contract is heavy on critical care skills: vents, bronchoscopy support, chest tubes, and more. Comes with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $2,505/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,505 per week
Night‑shift RRT contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency that leans into traveler support. Expect day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel and rental car allowances.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,984/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr nights
- Pay: $1,984 per week
If you prefer 8‑hour nights instead of 12s, this RT contract may fit better. Host offers day‑one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and extras like pet insurance and wellness programs.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,309/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr evenings
- Pay: $2,309 per week
Evening CT Tech contract with 36 hours a week and guaranteed hours. Triage highlights day‑one insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, vacation bonuses, and CE/licensing reimbursement.
New Grad RN Resident – ICU (Nights) – $35.50–$55.60/hr
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Full‑time, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM, rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: $35.50–$55.60 per hour (plus differentials/benefits not included in range)
One‑year Nurse Residency in a high‑acuity ICU with strong mentorship and a “success coach.” Perks include loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, and possible relocation help for new RNs with under one year of experience.
(Duplicate ICU RN posting on Indeed: New Grad RN Resident – ICU – same role, alternate link.)
Physical Therapist (PT) – Home Health – Full Time
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Full‑time, Home Health
- Pay: Not listed
Full‑time home health PT role focused on helping patients stay safe and independent at home, with specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement. Offers generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and strong CE/scholarship support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can tweak start dates, shifts, or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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