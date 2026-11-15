Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for ICU nurses, respiratory therapists, and home health pros. If you’re open to nights or travel work, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Canton, OH

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,875 per week

This RRT travel contract is heavy on critical care skills: vents, bronchoscopy support, chest tubes, and more. Comes with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Canton, OH

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,505 per week

Night‑shift RRT contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency that leans into traveler support. Expect day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel and rental car allowances.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Canton, OH

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr nights

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Pay: $1,984 per week

If you prefer 8‑hour nights instead of 12s, this RT contract may fit better. Host offers day‑one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and extras like pet insurance and wellness programs.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Canton, OH

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr evenings

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,309 per week

Evening CT Tech contract with 36 hours a week and guaranteed hours. Triage highlights day‑one insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, vacation bonuses, and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full‑time , 7:00 PM–7:30 AM , rotating weekends/holidays

, , rotating weekends/holidays Pay: $35.50–$55.60 per hour (plus differentials/benefits not included in range)

One‑year Nurse Residency in a high‑acuity ICU with strong mentorship and a “success coach.” Perks include loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, and possible relocation help for new RNs with under one year of experience.

(Duplicate ICU RN posting on Indeed: New Grad RN Resident – ICU – same role, alternate link.)

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full‑time , Home Health

, Home Health Pay: Not listed

Full‑time home health PT role focused on helping patients stay safe and independent at home, with specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement. Offers generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and strong CE/scholarship support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can tweak start dates, shifts, or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.