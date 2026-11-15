📅 Professional bull riding is coming to Canton this fall.

The Professional Championship Bull Riders Tour will be at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, 1101 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702 on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

You’ll see top bull riders take on some of the toughest bulls, plus cowgirls competing in fast-paced barrel racing.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. If you’re into rodeo sports or just want a high-energy night out, grab your seats early so you can pick your preferred section.