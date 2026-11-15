Canton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time sales or a flexible part-time gig. Here are a few good picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $11.00–$22.72 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help customers find the right phones, plans, and accessories while earning commission on your sales. This one stands out for paid training, 50% off Verizon service, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and clear growth paths if you like tech and talking with people.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 6483 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44720

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM (hours set by business needs)

Mix paint, help body shops and customers, and make deliveries using company vehicles. Good fit if you want daytime weekday hours, like staying active (lifting up to 50–70 lbs), and enjoy a mix of warehouse, driving, and customer service work.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 3963 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, OH (Store 0476)

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Help unload trucks, process new merchandise, stock the sales floor, and ring up customers during the busy season. Great if you want seasonal hours, a store discount, and a fast-paced job where you’re moving around and helping shoppers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.