📅 Pro Bull Riding & Barrel Racing Coming to Canton

The Professional Championship Bull Riders Tour is coming to the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Location: 1101 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702.

This event features:

Professional bull riders taking on top-ranked bulls

Cowgirls competing in fast-paced barrel racing

An additional date has been added in Canton due to high demand, so this is another chance to catch the show.

If you’re into rodeo-style action or just want a high-energy night out, mark your calendar and plan to grab tickets through the Canton Memorial Civic Center or the event organizers.