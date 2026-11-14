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📅 Pro bull riding & barrel racing in Canton Nov. 20
3 days ago
📅 Pro Bull Riding & Barrel Racing Coming to Canton
The Professional Championship Bull Riders Tour is coming to the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Location: 1101 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702.
This event features:
- Professional bull riders taking on top-ranked bulls
- Cowgirls competing in fast-paced barrel racing
An additional date has been added in Canton due to high demand, so this is another chance to catch the show.
If you’re into rodeo-style action or just want a high-energy night out, mark your calendar and plan to grab tickets through the Canton Memorial Civic Center or the event organizers.
More Info: Calendar • Professional Championship Bull Riders
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