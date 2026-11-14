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Canton
⚠️ Thanksgiving week trash pickup moves back one day
12 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving week trash pickup delayed one day
On Thanksgiving Day (Thursday), sanitation/garbage workers are off in Canton.
For that week:
- Thursday trash will be picked up on Friday
- Friday trash will be picked up on Saturday
If your regular pickup is Thursday or Friday, put your garbage out one day later than normal.
More Info: Alert Center • Thanksgiving (11/26/2026)
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