Canton’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, with solid options whether you’re new to plant work or already skilled on the floor. Here are several hands-on roles you can jump into now.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $11/hour

Entry-level warehouse role focused on moving and baling cardboard using a manual pallet jack. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) with chances for pay increases at some sites.

Employer: BRACKIN METALWORKS (part of TESCO)

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)

Run and set up shop equipment like press brakes, punch presses, saws, CNC machines, and welders in a metal fabrication plant. Great for someone with 1–2 years manufacturing experience, solid tape-measure skills, and interest in a long-term role with health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: AmbaFlex

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule Options: 5:00am–5:30pm Fri–Sun or 10:30pm–7:00am Mon–Fri

Advanced role for someone with 2+ years injection molding experience who can set up presses, dial in process parameters, and troubleshoot tooling and equipment. Offers a strong package with full benefits, quarterly bonus, 401(k) match, attendance incentives, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.