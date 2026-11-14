Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospital floors to home health and travel contracts, there’s a lot hiring. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, nights (6:30 PM – 7:00 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)

Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour

Entry-level friendly role on a busy medical/surgical telemetry unit (ages 18–100+). Great fit if you’re a nursing student or STNA looking to get into the Cleveland Clinic system and grow your skills with strong education and advancement options.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, nights (6:30 PM – 7:00 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)

Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour

Same role as above, posted on Indeed — use whichever site you prefer to apply. Strong option if you want a stable hospital position with world-class training and benefits.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital Location: Canton, OH

Type: Part-time, nights (7:00 PM – 3:30 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)

Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour

Fast-paced Clinical Decision Unit caring for telemetry and observation patients. Good for someone who wants night shift experience and Cleveland Clinic training but in a part-time schedule.

Employer: Apex Skin

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM)

Pay: Competitive hourly, based on experience

Day-shift lab role supporting Mohs surgery and dermatology. Great if you have an associate’s in a lab-related field and want hands-on tissue processing, staining, and slide prep in a supportive, team-focused dermatology practice.

Employer: InCare Northern Ohio Home Health and Hospice

Location: Canton, OH

Type: In-person, home health

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on in-home care role helping clients with daily living, mobility, meals, and companionship, including seniors, dementia, and hospice patients. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and flexible schedule, ideal if you have at least 1 year of home health experience.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Canton, OH (LTACH)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 4×12 nights (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

Pay: $2,510 – $2,709/week

Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist role at a 30-bed LTACH. Strong weekly pay plus Aya’s day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and CEUs, good if you have at least 1 year of experience and want a high-paying night contract.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $50/hour

Local RRT contract (no full travel needed) with guaranteed hours and day-one medical, dental, and vision. Best for therapists with 2+ years of recent hospital experience who want strong hourly pay while staying near home.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $1,913/week (estimated)

Travel RRT role in long-term acute care with weekly pay, holiday pay, and day-one benefits. Good fit if you have 2+ years of specialty and hospital experience and want a standard 36-hour travel schedule.

Employer: Talent4Health

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 48 hours/week, 12-hour nights

Pay: $2,879/week

High-hour RRT travel contract with night shifts and strong weekly pay. Requires active OH license, BLS & ACLS, NBRC (RRT or CRT). Nice option if you like overtime-level hours and want a recruiter team focused on personalized placements.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 4×12 nights, 48 hours/week

Pay: $2,797/week (estimated)

Night-shift Respiratory Therapist travel role with a focus on monitoring and treating acute and chronic respiratory conditions. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, referral bonuses, and virtual care.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 48 hours/week, 12-hour nights

Pay: $3,070/week

Top-paying pediatric RRT contract with intensive respiratory care, transports, and advanced procedures like ventilator management and trach care. Comes with housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers and agencies have similar roles with different shifts or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.