undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Canton, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospital floors to home health and travel contracts, there’s a lot hiring. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.
Patient Care Nurse Assistant – Medical Telemetry (Nights)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Full-time, nights (6:30 PM – 7:00 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour
Entry-level friendly role on a busy medical/surgical telemetry unit (ages 18–100+). Great fit if you’re a nursing student or STNA looking to get into the Cleveland Clinic system and grow your skills with strong education and advancement options.
Patient Care Nurse Assistant – Medical Telemetry (Nights)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Full-time, nights (6:30 PM – 7:00 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour
Same role as above, posted on Indeed — use whichever site you prefer to apply. Strong option if you want a stable hospital position with world-class training and benefits.
Patient Care Nurse Assistant – Clinical Decision Unit (Nights, Part-Time)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Mercy Hospital
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Part-time, nights (7:00 PM – 3:30 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour
Fast-paced Clinical Decision Unit caring for telemetry and observation patients. Good for someone who wants night shift experience and Cleveland Clinic training but in a part-time schedule.
Mohs Laboratory Technician
- Employer: Apex Skin
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM)
- Pay: Competitive hourly, based on experience
Day-shift lab role supporting Mohs surgery and dermatology. Great if you have an associate’s in a lab-related field and want hands-on tissue processing, staining, and slide prep in a supportive, team-focused dermatology practice.
Home Health Aide
- Employer: InCare Northern Ohio Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: In-person, home health
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on in-home care role helping clients with daily living, mobility, meals, and companionship, including seniors, dementia, and hospice patients. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and flexible schedule, ideal if you have at least 1 year of home health experience.
Travel RRT – Respiratory / Neuro Diagnostics – Nights
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Canton, OH (LTACH)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 4×12 nights (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM)
- Pay: $2,510 – $2,709/week
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist role at a 30-bed LTACH. Strong weekly pay plus Aya’s day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and CEUs, good if you have at least 1 year of experience and want a high-paying night contract.
Local Contract Registered Respiratory Therapist – LTACH – $50/hr
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour shifts
- Pay: $50/hour
Local RRT contract (no full travel needed) with guaranteed hours and day-one medical, dental, and vision. Best for therapists with 2+ years of recent hospital experience who want strong hourly pay while staying near home.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,913/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour shifts
- Pay: $1,913/week (estimated)
Travel RRT role in long-term acute care with weekly pay, holiday pay, and day-one benefits. Good fit if you have 2+ years of specialty and hospital experience and want a standard 36-hour travel schedule.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,879/week
- Employer: Talent4Health
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 48 hours/week, 12-hour nights
- Pay: $2,879/week
High-hour RRT travel contract with night shifts and strong weekly pay. Requires active OH license, BLS & ACLS, NBRC (RRT or CRT). Nice option if you like overtime-level hours and want a recruiter team focused on personalized placements.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,797/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 4×12 nights, 48 hours/week
- Pay: $2,797/week (estimated)
Night-shift Respiratory Therapist travel role with a focus on monitoring and treating acute and chronic respiratory conditions. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, referral bonuses, and virtual care.
Travel Pediatric Respiratory Therapist – $3,070/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Canton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 48 hours/week, 12-hour nights
- Pay: $3,070/week
Top-paying pediatric RRT contract with intensive respiratory care, transports, and advanced procedures like ventilator management and trach care. Comes with housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers and agencies have similar roles with different shifts or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.