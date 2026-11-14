Canton’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from gyms to malls to pharmacies. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise)

National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise) Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time , overnight

, overnight Pay: Starting at $12/hr + $1/hr overnight differential (hourly increases at 180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months)

(hourly increases at 180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months) Schedule: Mon–Thurs, 10pm–6am, ~32 hrs/week

This role is all about greeting members, answering questions, giving tours, and keeping the club clean and safe. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health/dental/vision, company-paid basic life & short-term disability, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Aéropostale

Location: Belden Village Mall, Canton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $11.75–$16.13/hr

Help lead the store team, support sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp while working the sales floor. Role includes POS work, basic supervisor duties when the manager is out, and a store discount, with access to benefits like medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays (if eligible), and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.57/hr; range $15.57–$16.52/hr

Step into an entry-level management role where you help open/close the store, lead the team on the floor, and hit sales goals. You’ll get regular pay increases, strong employee discounts, flexible schedules, and on-the-job training with room to grow into full retail management.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16–$20/hr

Work at the front of the pharmacy helping customers, ringing up sales, and supporting the pharmacist with prescriptions under direct supervision. Role includes 401(k), health/dental/vision (with 30-hr work week), employee discount, and career development programs.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm

Keep client locations stocked, clean, and looking good while providing friendly service and organizing deliveries. Offers steady daytime hours, competitive pay, health/dental/vision/life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacations/holidays, free meals and snacks, and growth opportunities.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Canton employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.