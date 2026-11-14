Canton has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you don’t mind being on your feet and enjoy seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Canton, OH

Canton, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 per hour

Schedule: Shifts vary, including weekends; options like Sun–Wed 7:00 AM–6:00 PM or Wed–Sat 7:00 PM–6:00 AM

This role is all about keeping a busy warehouse clean and safe: bathrooms, break areas, offices, floors, and trash. Full-time staff (30+ hours) can get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and even early access to pay.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Canton, OH

Canton, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You travel to customers and make their cars look sharp inside and out—vacuuming, washing, waxing, and polishing. Great fit if you already have detailing gear, like working on your own, and have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Employer: A Quality Facility Services

Location: Canton, OH

Canton, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: Second shift, ~5:00 PM–1:00 AM

No floor-care experience needed—paid training is included. You’ll learn stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and more, with chances for bonuses, travel, and promotion if you like night work and have a valid driver’s license with a clean record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.