Canton’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from big national firms to long-time local companies. If you’ve got accounting or wealth experience, there’s real room to move up here.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Location: Canton, OH (national firm role; posted for multiple states)

(national firm role; posted for multiple states) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; examples from other states range from about $108,000 – $213,000+ depending on location

Lead complex tax and accounting method projects at a top 10 national professional services firm. This role sits on the Federal Tax Strategies team, working on revenue/expense recognition, capitalization, cost recovery, and IRS method changes, with a strong focus on growth, flexibility, and mentoring staff.

Employer: Whitacre Rebar

Location: Canton, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Join a 100+ year old construction company handling serious, hands-on accounting work: union payroll across multiple CBAs, WIP and percentage-of-completion, AIA billing, and detailed job cost accounting. Great fit if you have at least 5 years of construction accounting and want a stable role with 401(k) + match, profit sharing, health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: Canton, OH (Hybrid – Sales)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $181,000 base + incentive eligibility

Support senior advisors serving ultra high net worth clients ($25MM+ in assets) and build your path toward becoming a lead Family Wealth Strategist. You’ll help with client meetings, planning, CRM, and business development, with strong exposure to investment management, trust/estate, and family office services.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.