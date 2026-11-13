Canton’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready to work with tools, gear, and big equipment.

Employer: Lethos

Lethos Location: Canton, OH (in-person, field work)

(in-person, field work) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00–$45.00/hour, paid training at $20/hour

Hands-on field role installing, moving, and servicing commercial safes and heavy equipment. Great fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want high hourly pay without needing prior experience.

Employer: Pro Mechanical Services

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$27/hour (based on experience)

Work in a local metal fabrication facility doing prep and industrial painting with a pressure pot system. Offers 1st and 3rd shifts, weekly pay, overtime, health insurance after 90 days, and PTO starting in the first month.

Employer: Intertek Building & Construction (Intertek-PSI)

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level field role testing soil, concrete, and other construction materials on job sites. Good way to break into the A/E/C world, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.