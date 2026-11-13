Canton’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from car lots to fully remote insurance work. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) – based from Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no fixed amount listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national system. You’ll meet clients online, help families with protection plans, and get one-on-one coaching plus clear paths to grow into leadership.

Employer: PMA USA (Performance Matters Associates, Inc.)

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: New Agent Bonus up to $2,400 in first 6 weeks (plus commissions, bonuses, and passive income opportunities)

Field-based insurance sales with a 4-day work week and strong training. You’ll work company-provided leads, meet clients, and guide them through supplemental health and life insurance options with support from experienced field leaders.

Employer: Mears Nissan (Parkway Auto Group)

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based (uncapped earning potential; exact numbers not listed)

Great fit if you love cars and people and want to break into sales. No prior auto sales required—just strong people skills, a drive to learn, and interest in helping customers find the right vehicle, with training and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.