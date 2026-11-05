Iron Clad Dads fatherhood group meets in Ravenna

The Iron Clad Dads fatherhood group meets in Portage County on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6–8 p.m. at 235 South Chestnut St., Ravenna, OH 44266. Led by fatherhood specialist George, the group lets dads and father figures connect, build practical skills, and share their stories in a brotherhood focused on being stronger fathers, partners, leaders, and role models. To join Iron Clad Dads in Portage County, call 330-903-0843.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Early Childhood Resource Center