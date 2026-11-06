Training for New Child Care Educators in Akron

Early Childhood Resource Center will hold an in-person training, “New to the Crew: Now What Do I Do?”, for new child care educators on Tuesday, December 1, from 9:30 AM to 12 PM at 915 North Main St., Akron, OH 44310. The class (ID 10165258) covers basic day-to-day child care center operations, offers practical strategies for new staff, and provides 2.5 Ohio Approved Hours. Register at www.occrra.org using the class ID; questions can be directed to Elizabeth at 330-903-0587. More information: www.occrra.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Early Childhood Resource Center