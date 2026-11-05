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Canton
Canton City Public Health hiring WIC Peer Helper
7 days ago
Canton City Public Health is hiring a part-time WIC Peer Helper to support pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with education, encouragement, and breastfeeding help. Applicants should have interest and experience in breastfeeding and want to support growing families in the community. Apply by December 3 here: https://bit.ly/4jYVrWn.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Canton City Public Health
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