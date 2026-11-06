🛒 Canton, OH Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Canton’s retail scene is busy right now, with several part-time roles that are great for flexible schedules and extra income. Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Canton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50 – $19.50 per hour (targeted range)

Front-end role helping shoppers with checkout, loyalty programs, and services in a busy sporting goods store. Good fit if you enjoy sports or athleisure and want a customer-facing job with clear standards and training.

Employer: Lori's Gifts, Inc.

Location: Canton, OH (hospital gift shop setting)

(hospital gift shop setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a hospital gift shop serving patients, families, and staff with thoughtful customer service. Includes running the register, keeping the shop stocked and tidy, and sometimes opening/closing the store on your own.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 3945 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, OH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.50 – $14.00 per hour (starting range)

Help shoppers find deals on home décor while keeping the store clean, organized, and friendly. Seasonal role with cross-training in different areas and access to a wide range of TJX employee discounts and benefits (where eligible).

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and part-time spots in Canton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.