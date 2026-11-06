🐱 Playful Canton Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption

Canton has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are listed as adoptable through Cat Mom Mafia and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Scotch is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Scotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Matilda is a classic brown tabby baby who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase.

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Stevie is a young tabby girl with a soft gray coat, ready for a stable home and a regular routine.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Nikki is a young gray beauty who would love a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Nikki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Meadow is a young brown tabby who would enjoy a safe indoor life with people she can trust.

👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Shelby is a tiny brown tabby kitten who will thrive with gentle handling and playtime.

👉 Meet Shelby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Shannon is a baby brown tabby who will need patience, play, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Shannon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Lilly is a sweet brown tabby kitten who would love a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Dolly is a black American Shorthair kitten who’s ready for a safe, indoor forever home.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Thorn is a striking white kitten who will need an indoor home to keep him safe and happy.

👉 Meet Thorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia

Contact: (330) 685-3632

Mini meow is a little brown tabby boy who’s ready to leave rescue life behind for a real home.

👉 Meet Mini meow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Canton, OH area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Cat Mom Mafia at (330) 685-3632 or click through to the listings above to submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.