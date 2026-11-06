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🐱 Playful Canton Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Canton has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are listed as adoptable through Cat Mom Mafia and could be your new best friend.
Scotch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Scotch is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet Scotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matilda
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Matilda is a classic brown tabby baby who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase.
👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stevie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Stevie is a young tabby girl with a soft gray coat, ready for a stable home and a regular routine.
👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nikki
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Nikki is a young gray beauty who would love a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Nikki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadow
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Meadow is a young brown tabby who would enjoy a safe indoor life with people she can trust.
👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shelby
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Shelby is a tiny brown tabby kitten who will thrive with gentle handling and playtime.
👉 Meet Shelby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shannon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Shannon is a baby brown tabby who will need patience, play, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Shannon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilly
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Lilly is a sweet brown tabby kitten who would love a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Dolly is a black American Shorthair kitten who’s ready for a safe, indoor forever home.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thorn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Thorn is a striking white kitten who will need an indoor home to keep him safe and happy.
👉 Meet Thorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mini meow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Cat Mom Mafia
- Contact: (330) 685-3632
Mini meow is a little brown tabby boy who’s ready to leave rescue life behind for a real home.
👉 Meet Mini meow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Canton, OH area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Cat Mom Mafia at (330) 685-3632 or click through to the listings above to submit an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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