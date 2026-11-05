📅 Nov. 17 unveiling of new Southeast Canton neighborhood mural

📅 Southeast Canton Neighborhood Mural Unveiling Nov. 17

The City of Canton is inviting everyone to a special event to celebrate a new mural honoring the Southeast Canton neighborhood.

Local artist Jasmine Barrino created the mural to highlight the people, places, and stories that have shaped the area over generations, using colorful images, historic photos, and community themes.

Event details:

What: Southeast Canton Neighborhood Mural dedication and unveiling

Southeast Canton Neighborhood Mural dedication and unveiling When: November 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: 1157 Cherry Avenue SE, Canton, OH 44707 , under the Route 30 underpass on Cherry Avenue SE

, under the Who: All are welcome. No RSVP required.

Residents, neighborhood groups, and community members are invited to come out, see the new artwork, and celebrate the history and spirit of Southeast Canton together.