🚌 Canton, OH Driving Jobs With Multiple Local Routes & Perks

Canton has some solid driving gigs right now, from local fuel runs to pizza delivery with daily cash tips. If you’ve got a CDL (or just a clean license and a car), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.45 – $33.60/hour

Drive Class A tractor trailers (roll-off, tanker, van) hauling hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Monday–Friday with 3–4 overnights a week, most weekends and holidays off, plus a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO and more). Requires CDL A with HazMat & tanker (or ability to get within 90 days) and ability to complete 40-hour HAZWOPER.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Location: Canton, OH (4211 23rd St SW)

(4211 23rd St SW) Type: Full-time, home daily

Pay: $33.01 – $34.89/hour

Haul petroleum products to terminals, refineries, and other sites on local routes so you’re home every day. Strong total package: day-1 health/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 7% match, company-funded pension up to 11%, annual bonus eligibility, paid parental leave, and education reimbursement. Requires Class A CDL with HazMat & Tanker endorsements, clean record, and ability to work up to 12-hour AM/PM shifts.

Employer: AVS 9 LLC (Marco’s Pizza)

Location: 1134 30th St NW, Canton, OH 44709

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $11 – $14/hour plus tips and delivery fees

Perfect if you want flexible hours and cash in hand every shift. You’ll deliver pizzas, earn hourly pay plus tips and mileage, and get employee food discounts and paid training in a fun, fast-paced shop. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, good driving record, and proof of insurance.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.