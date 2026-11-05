👔 Canton, OH Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Canton’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from hands-on trainee roles to six-figure operations and project positions. Here are several solid picks if you’re ready to step up or switch lanes.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Hands-on Manager In Training program covering sales, operations, customer service, finance, fleet, and people management, with a clear path to Branch Manager in 12–18 months. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, tuition help, and fun discounts like theme parks and gyms.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (Lemartec)

Location: Canton, OH (travel up to 70% across the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $130,000–$160,000/year, commensurate with experience

Senior-level role supporting large construction projects ($50M+) with cost control, scheduling, forecasting, and project reporting. Ideal if you have a construction/engineering background, love complex builds, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and more) plus national travel.

Employer: Hof Roofing

Location: Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $66,100–$79,700/year

Run day-to-day operations for a roofing company, including scheduling, permits, dispatch, and customer issues. Good fit if you’ve managed a service-based business before and want steady local work with health, dental, vision, and PTO. Note: Hiring starts Spring 2027, with interviews beginning this winter.

Employer: Wellness Grove, LLC

Location: Canton, OH 44718 (in-person, multi-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$130,000/year

High-impact leadership role overseeing operations across multiple mental health clinics. You’ll lead teams, improve systems, manage metrics and KPIs, and help scale a growing organization. Requires an MBA, 7+ years operations leadership, and 5+ years people management; offers PTO, incentive and bonus potential, and clear growth paths (note: no employer-sponsored health insurance or 401(k) yet).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.