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👔 Canton, OH Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
Canton’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from hands-on trainee roles to six-figure operations and project positions. Here are several solid picks if you’re ready to step up or switch lanes.
Manager Trainee
Employer: Hertz
Location: Canton, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.00/hour
Hands-on Manager In Training program covering sales, operations, customer service, finance, fleet, and people management, with a clear path to Branch Manager in 12–18 months. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, tuition help, and fun discounts like theme parks and gyms.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
Project Controls Analyst
Employer: MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (Lemartec)
Location: Canton, OH (travel up to 70% across the U.S.)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $130,000–$160,000/year, commensurate with experience
Senior-level role supporting large construction projects ($50M+) with cost control, scheduling, forecasting, and project reporting. Ideal if you have a construction/engineering background, love complex builds, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and more) plus national travel.
Project Manager
Employer: Hof Roofing
Location: Canton, OH
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $66,100–$79,700/year
Run day-to-day operations for a roofing company, including scheduling, permits, dispatch, and customer issues. Good fit if you’ve managed a service-based business before and want steady local work with health, dental, vision, and PTO. Note: Hiring starts Spring 2027, with interviews beginning this winter.
Director of Operations
Employer: Wellness Grove, LLC
Location: Canton, OH 44718 (in-person, multi-site)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $100,000–$130,000/year
High-impact leadership role overseeing operations across multiple mental health clinics. You’ll lead teams, improve systems, manage metrics and KPIs, and help scale a growing organization. Requires an MBA, 7+ years operations leadership, and 5+ years people management; offers PTO, incentive and bonus potential, and clear growth paths (note: no employer-sponsored health insurance or 401(k) yet).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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