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New York
Health center urges support for community clinics
13 days ago
Community Health Center of the North Country is asking residents to contact their local elected officials to support community health centers across New York State. The organization says stronger support for these centers will help build healthier communities and lower healthcare costs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Community Health Center of the North Country
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