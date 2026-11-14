Canton’s tech scene is heating up thanks to new AWS data centers. If you’ve got hardware, networking, or Linux skills, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc. – A19

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Canton, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.83 – $48.75/hour (Canton, MS)

Hands-on role keeping AWS servers and networks healthy. You’ll install and repair hardware, troubleshoot network issues, and join an on-call rotation to support 24/7 data center operations. Must be comfortable with Linux, computer networking, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working days/nights/weekends/holidays. AWS notes no immigration sponsorship for this role, but relocation stipend may be available.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Canton, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.83 – $48.75/hour (Canton, MS)

Similar core work—server and network troubleshooting, hardware repair, and on-call support—but aimed at techs with 2+ years of hardware and Layer 1/2 networking experience. You’ll support sites in different stages of build-out, so expect travel/commuting to active data centers and shift work that can include nights and holidays. Strong fit if you’ve done Linux/Unix admin or hold certs like Network+ or CCENT.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Canton, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.83 – $48.75/hour (Canton, MS)

Lead medium to large data center cabling and network build projects—from planning and vendor coordination to racking gear, running fiber, and validating capacity. You’ll work with many teams, use automation/CLI to configure devices, and may travel up to 50%, including some international trips. Good match if you like owning projects end-to-end and have networking, Linux, and data center cabling experience.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.