🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Canton, MS

Canton has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and don’t mind getting a little dirty. If you’re reliable and ready to move, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Canton, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the travel stop running smoothly by helping with cleaning, basic repairs, stocking, and customer service. No experience needed—they’ll train you, and you get tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Note: This role also appears on LinkedIn, but it’s the same job. The Indeed link above has all the details.

Employer: PECO FOODS

Location: Canton, MS

Type: Not listed (plant-based role, evening shift)

Not listed (plant-based role, evening shift) Salary: Not listed

Help keep a food processing plant clean, safe, and sanitary by rinsing, foaming, and sanitizing equipment, lines, and walls. This is active work in a cold, wet environment, with lots of moving, lifting (up to 50 lbs), and using cleaning chemicals—ideal if you like physical jobs and care about food safety.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.