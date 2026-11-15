Canton neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home decor to kids’ toys and tools. Take a look and see if something here fits your home or family.

Item: Brown paper honeycomb ornament

Condition: Not stated; described as decorative

Details: Simple brown paper honeycomb design, nice for home decor, parties, or seasonal displays. Likely lightweight and easy to hang.

Location: Carriage Hills Canton, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Healthy aloe vera plants in small pots

Condition: Described as healthy

Details: Aloe plants already potted, good for home decor or gardening. Great low‑maintenance houseplants and handy to have in the kitchen or by a sunny window.

Location: Carriage Hills Canton, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted colorful bouncy balls

Condition: Not stated

Details: Mix of various sizes and designs. Fun for kids’ games, party favors, or prize boxes. Easy to share with a classroom, daycare, or neighborhood kids.

Location: Flodin Park, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Foam Giant USA Map Puzzle

Condition: Not stated

Details: Colorful foam puzzle with easy interlocking pieces. Includes an educational play guide. Marked for ages 3 and up. Great for floor play and learning states and geography.

Location: Flodin Park, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted baby items

Condition: Not stated

Details: Listing simply says “Baby items”. Could include clothing, gear, or other baby supplies. Check the post for photos and ask the poster what’s still available.

Location: Windsor Park of Canton, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green Christmas tree stand

Condition: Not stated

Details: Sturdy green plastic stand with metal screws to hold the tree in place. Handy to grab now so you’re ready for the holidays.

Location: Carriage Hills Canton, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: ProForm Quick Set Lite (20‑minute set time)

Condition: Not stated

Details: Quick‑setting product with about a 20 minute set time, good for quick repairs or small projects where you don’t want to wait long for it to harden. Check the post for size and remaining amount.

Location: Carriage Hills Canton, Canton, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Canton tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.