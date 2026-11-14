📢 Canton seeks paving bids for Jewett Hill Road work

The Town of Canton, Maine is asking qualified paving companies to bid on work for Jewett Hill Road.

Work includes:

1st section: about 6,000 ft , 20 ft wide , reclaim, grade, and pave with 2.5" of 12.5 mm base

about , , reclaim, grade, and pave with 2nd section: about 6,400 ft, 16–20 ft wide, 3/4" shim with 1 1/4" overlay

Key details:

Project to be started and finished in summer 2027

Bidders must have appropriate liability insurance

Bid deadline: December 18, 2026, before 12 noon

Bids must be in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Bid Enclosed”

clearly marked Mail or deliver to: Town of Canton, 94 Turner Street, Canton, ME 04221

For questions or a site walk-through, contact Highway Foreman Andy Conant at 207-320-0747 or [email protected].