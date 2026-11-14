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Canton
📢 Canton seeking paving bids for Jewett Hill Road by Dec. 18
12 days ago
📢 Canton seeks paving bids for Jewett Hill Road work
The Town of Canton, Maine is asking qualified paving companies to bid on work for Jewett Hill Road.
Work includes:
- 1st section: about 6,000 ft, 20 ft wide, reclaim, grade, and pave with 2.5" of 12.5 mm base
- 2nd section: about 6,400 ft, 16–20 ft wide, 3/4" shim with 1 1/4" overlay
Key details:
- Project to be started and finished in summer 2027
- Bidders must have appropriate liability insurance
- Bid deadline: December 18, 2026, before 12 noon
- Bids must be in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Bid Enclosed”
- Mail or deliver to: Town of Canton, 94 Turner Street, Canton, ME 04221
For questions or a site walk-through, contact Highway Foreman Andy Conant at 207-320-0747 or [email protected].
More Info: RFPs, Bids & Proposals - Town of Canton, Maine Pav...
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