Canton is busy right now with building safety work, especially around fire and life safety systems. If you’ve got low-voltage or fire alarm experience, there are solid full-time roles open with clear pay ranges.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Canton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$49/hour

You’ll handle inspections, testing, and preventive maintenance on fire alarm, sprinkler, and suppression systems, plus make minor repairs and programming changes. This role calls for 3–4 years of low-voltage/fire systems work, MASS Class D, NICET, and comfort working on ladders, lifts, and in tight spaces.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Canton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31–$43/hour

Similar hands-on work inspecting and servicing life safety systems, but aimed at techs with 5+ years in low-voltage and fire/life safety. You’ll follow a set inspection schedule, use mobile tools for reports, train junior inspectors, and may travel with flexible hours, including some weekends.

If one of these fits your experience, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.