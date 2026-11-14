Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes pharmacy work. Here are a few solid roles hiring locally.

Employer: Fagron

Fagron Location: Canton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00/hour

Work in a sterile cleanroom making compounded medications for a global leader in personalized medicine. Monday–Friday early shift, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: 45 Shawmut Rd, Floor 3, Canton, MA 02021

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $23.50/hour + quarterly bonus potential

Help coordinate care for mental health patients, supporting both in-person and remote visits. Role mixes patient support and admin work, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Aronson Footcare

Location: Canton, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Hands-on role in a podiatry office: room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, handle X-rays, and help at the front desk. Offers 401(k) with match, PTO, disability and life insurance for part-time staff.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.