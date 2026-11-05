🍽️ Canton, MA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Canton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to grocery bakeries and weekend events. If you like working with people (and food), there’s a nice mix of full‑time and flexible roles here.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Brightview Senior Living Location: Canton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned in posting (plus potential bonuses/benefits; exact numbers listed on site)

Lead the kitchen at a senior living community where you design menus, create specialty dishes, and coach a culinary team. This role is ideal if you have 4+ years in a supervisory chef role, hold ServSafe, and want strong benefits and a stable, people-focused setting.

Employer: Simply Serving

Location: Canton, MA / Greater Boston (in-person events)

Type: Part-time, W-2

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour (Indeed range; posting also highlights events averaging about $40/hour including tips)

Pour drinks at weddings, parties, and corporate events with a flexible schedule and at least 4 hours of pay per event. You pick the shifts you want, but you’ll need TIPS certification, bartending experience, reliable transportation, and December availability.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Canton, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive wages paid weekly (exact rate listed in application system)

Bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, then help keep the bakery cases full and looking great. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, can work early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Not listed (local alpine race program)

Not listed (local alpine race program) Location: Canton, MA

Type: Temporary / Part-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00 per hour, about 5–10 hours per week

Help set up and break down ski race courses, support race-day operations, and work outdoors on snow. You’ll need to ski or ride at an intermediate level, be okay with weekends and holidays, and enjoy a fast-paced winter environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Canton.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.