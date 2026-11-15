Canton has some very special cats looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Tabby

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Male (neutered)

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Canton, GA)

About Kosmo:

Kosmo is an indoor-only boy who has been with his current family since he was a tiny kitten. He loves to play, nap, meow for attention, and curl up in your lap. His family says he’s “more like a dog than a cat” and absolutely loves people.

Kosmo must be an only cat. He does not get along with the resident female cat, and his family has tried everything. In a home where he’s the only feline, he’s likely to shine as a loving, people-focused companion.

👉 Meet Kosmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Couch:

Couch is a bit introverted at first, but with a little time she warms up and enjoys pets and even being held. Staff think she could become a happy little couch potato once she feels safe.

She came from a hoarding situation, so she’s used to being around many other cats and does well with feline friends. The shelter does not know how she does with dogs or children.

👉 Meet Couch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Garden:

Garden starts out shy, but once she’s had a chance to sniff your hand, she leans into pets and even tolerates being held. She has a gentle, quiet nature.

She also came from a hoarding case, so she’s very used to other cats and would likely do well in a multi-cat home. Her behavior with dogs or children is unknown.

👉 Meet Garden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Doorknob:

Doorknob is a shy boy at first, but he comes out of his shell fairly quickly. After a short sniff of your hand, he accepts pets and doesn’t mind being held.

He was also part of a hoarding case, so he’s comfortable around other cats and does well with feline companions. The shelter doesn’t yet know how he does with dogs or kids.

👉 Meet Doorknob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown classic tabby (primary)

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Room:

Room is a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and happily soaks up pets. She doesn’t mind being held and is used to living with other cats.

She also came from a hoarding situation, so she’s very comfortable in multi-cat homes. Her behavior with dogs or children is unknown.

👉 Meet Room and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Dresser:

Dresser has a big, friendly personality. After just a few seconds to sniff your hand, she’s ready to be your buddy with headbutts, purrs, and even belly rubs.

She doesn’t mind being held (just not like a baby—she’ll hop down if you try that). She’s also already spayed and up to date on vaccines per typical shelter practice, though you can confirm details with the shelter.

👉 Meet Dresser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Nightstand:

Nightstand is one of the shyer kitties at the shelter, but she’s very sweet once she feels safe. With a little time, she leans into pets, makes biscuits, and starts to purr.

She’s not a big fan of being held right now and would do best in a quieter home with patient people who can let her blossom at her own pace. She may become more comfortable with handling once she’s settled with “her person.”

👉 Meet Nightstand and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Weight: 3.25 lbs

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Sweetie Pie:

Sweetie Pie is a tiny tortoiseshell kitten, still very young and small. At around 3 months old, she’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house routine.

As a baby, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and guidance as she grows. The shelter can share more about her personality as she develops.

👉 Meet Sweetie Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

About Wardrobe:

Wardrobe is a social, outgoing girl who loves to greet people, give headbutts, and soak up attention. She’s also very food motivated, so treats are a great way to win her heart.

She does okay with other cats at the shelter and will likely do well in a multi-cat home. She was turned in as a stray, so the shelter doesn’t know how she does with dogs or children.

👉 Meet Wardrobe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Canton, GA, please consider visiting Cherokee County Animal Shelter or reaching out to Kosmo’s current owner to learn more. Sharing these cats with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.