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Canton
🏥 Canton, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles
5 days ago
Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and local clinicians. Here are several roles that stand out for pay, stability, or growth.
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $2,459/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Canton, GA (hospital setting)
- Salary: $2,284–$2,459 per week
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Highlights: Work with a leading staffing agency at a partnering hospital, using CT to capture diagnostic images and support patient care. Ideal if you have ARRT, 1–2 years’ experience, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CEU access).
Travel CT Technologist – Nights, 13 Weeks
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Canton, GA
- Salary: Not listed (includes tax-free housing/travel stipends for eligible travelers)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, Tue–Fri, 9:00 PM–7:30 AM
- Highlights: Night-shift CT role with a focus on high-quality imaging and Cerner documentation. Great fit if you have 2+ years recent CT experience, ARRT, AHA BLS, and live 50+ miles from Canton.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient – $2,167/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Canton, GA (outpatient)
- Salary: $2,167 per week
- Type: Travel PT, 12-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Highlights: Outpatient PT role with a set 07:00–15:30 schedule. Designed for travelers who live 50+ miles away and want solid weekly pay while gaining experience in a new community.
Speech Language Pathologist – Full-Time, SNF/LTC
- Employer: Rehab Advisors by Enhance Therapies
- Location: Canton, GA (Skilled Nursing Facility / Long-Term Care)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Highlights: In-house therapy program with schedule flexibility and medical, dental, vision benefits. Great for licensed SLPs (new grads welcome) who want steady work, care-plan autonomy, and a long-term role in one facility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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