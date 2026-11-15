Canton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and local clinicians. Here are several roles that stand out for pay, stability, or growth.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Canton, GA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Salary: $2,284–$2,459 per week

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract , 40 hrs/week, day shift

, 40 hrs/week, Highlights: Work with a leading staffing agency at a partnering hospital, using CT to capture diagnostic images and support patient care. Ideal if you have ARRT, 1–2 years’ experience, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CEU access).

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Canton, GA

Salary: Not listed (includes tax-free housing/travel stipends for eligible travelers)

Not listed (includes tax-free housing/travel stipends for eligible travelers) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract , Tue–Fri, 9:00 PM–7:30 AM

, Highlights: Night-shift CT role with a focus on high-quality imaging and Cerner documentation. Great fit if you have 2+ years recent CT experience, ARRT, AHA BLS, and live 50+ miles from Canton.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Canton, GA (outpatient)

(outpatient) Salary: $2,167 per week

Type: Travel PT, 12-week contract , 40 hrs/week, day shift

, 40 hrs/week, Highlights: Outpatient PT role with a set 07:00–15:30 schedule. Designed for travelers who live 50+ miles away and want solid weekly pay while gaining experience in a new community.

Employer: Rehab Advisors by Enhance Therapies

Location: Canton, GA (Skilled Nursing Facility / Long-Term Care)

(Skilled Nursing Facility / Long-Term Care) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Highlights: In-house therapy program with schedule flexibility and medical, dental, vision benefits. Great for licensed SLPs (new grads welcome) who want steady work, care-plan autonomy, and a long-term role in one facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.