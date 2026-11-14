Looking for a loyal friend in Canton, GA? These adoptable dogs at Cherokee County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

Tracker came in as a stray after being found running in a wildlife area with another dog, so we know he can do well with other dogs (a meet-and-greet is still recommended). He’s described as a very sweet boy who’s ready to be someone’s new best friend—especially if you love Labs.

👉 Meet Tracker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 2 years

2 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Primary color Black

Primary color Weight: 63.6 lbs

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

Bear is a sturdy, medium–large black Lab/Pit mix with a solid build and a sweet face. At about 2 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and ready to learn.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 1 year

1 year Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan markings

with markings Weight: 46 lbs

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

Alexa is a young, medium-sized girl with a pretty white-and-tan coat. At about a year old, she’s still youthful and active, and ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Alexa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: 10 months

10 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Primary color Red

Primary color Weight: 29 lbs

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

James Bond is a young Golden mix with a handsome red coat. At under a year old, he’s still very much a pup and ready to learn all the good-dog basics with his new family.

👉 Meet James Bond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 1 year (young)

1 year (young) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

Monique is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who came in as a stray. She’s described as very sweet and social, and she loves being around people. Important note: she is a fence climber, so she’ll need a taller, secure fence or to be kept on a leash when outside to keep her safe.

👉 Meet Monique and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Blue Heeler (Australian Cattle Dog) mix

Blue Heeler (Australian Cattle Dog) mix Age: 4 months (puppy)

4 months (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

Bluebell is a 4-month-old heeler mix who came in with a serious neck injury and needed staples at the vet. Thanks to good care, she’s healing and is described as very sweet, energetic, and excited to meet new people. She’ll do best with a family ready for an active, playful puppy.

👉 Meet Bluebell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Great Pyrenees mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Great Pyrenees mix Age: 2 years 2 months

2 years 2 months Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

with Weight: 62.4 lbs

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 345-7270 ext.2

Echo is a large, striking mix of cattle dog and Great Pyrenees with a white-and-black coat. At just over 2 years old, he’s a young adult with plenty of life and love to share.

👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Canton, GA, consider visiting Cherokee County Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or call (770) 345-7270 ext.2 to ask about adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.