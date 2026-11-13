The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for the Canton area on Saturday, November 14 from 1:00–9:00 AM EST with lows near 29°F, and on Sunday, November 15 from 1:00–9:00 AM EST with lows near 24°F. Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and sensitive plants and can damage outdoor pipes, so residents should wrap, drain, or let water pipes drip slowly to help prevent freezing. More information: https://www.weather.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Canton GA