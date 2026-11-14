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Canton
🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Therapy Jobs Hiring Now in Canton, GA
12 days ago
Canton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, therapy groups, and dental offices all adding staff. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here—from flexible per diem to steady full-time.
Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide post-op care in the recovery unit—assessing patients, watching vitals, handling emergencies, and teaching families about home care. Good fit if you have strong clinical judgment and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.
Travel Physical Therapist - $2,187 per week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Travel, 12-week assignment
- Salary: $2,187/week (pay package)
Work 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts on a 12-week PT contract. Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds some income stability while you travel.
Physical Therapist (PT)
- Employer: Empire Care Centers – Cherokee Center for Nursing and Healing
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus advertised)
Full-time PT role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, planning and delivering therapy, supervising PTAs, and working with an interdisciplinary team. Comes with a $10K sign-on bonus for full-time hires.
MRI Tech - Outpatient (Fri–Sat–Sun–Mon)
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient MRI role covering Friday–Monday, working with patients from newborns to seniors. Ideal if you’re ARRT/ARMRIT trained and want big-system resources with a focused 4-day schedule.
Physical Therapist - Per Diem
- Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem PT in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with strong schedule flexibility. You’ll evaluate, treat, and document while plugging into a large therapy network that supports growth.
Physical Therapist Assistant - Per Diem
- Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: Not listed
PTA role in SNF/LTC, working under a PT to deliver treatments and help identify patients who can benefit from therapy. Offers schedule flexibility and medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Speech Language Pathologist - Per Diem
- Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem SLP role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, focusing on speech, language, voice, and swallowing. Good option if you want flexible hours while keeping your clinical skills sharp.
Physical Therapist - PT (Part-Time)
- Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Part-time PT in SNF/LTC with flexible scheduling and healthcare benefits. You’ll evaluate, treat, and manage care plans while collaborating with a seasoned therapy team.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: BridgeMill Dentistry (via Smile Jobs)
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)
Join a long-established, family-focused dental practice with a Mon–Thu 7:30–5:00 schedule and occasional Fridays. Offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus a supportive, team-based environment.
Cardiac Sonographer (Full-Time, Evenings)
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Canton, GA
- Type: Full-time, evenings
- Salary: Not listed
Evening shift role performing 2-D, M-mode, color flow, and Doppler echos for adult and geriatric patients. Great if you hold an RDCS/RCS/RCCS/CRCS/ACS credential and want big-hospital experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and are open to talking.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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