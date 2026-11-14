Canton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, therapy groups, and dental offices all adding staff. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here—from flexible per diem to steady full-time.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide post-op care in the recovery unit—assessing patients, watching vitals, handling emergencies, and teaching families about home care. Good fit if you have strong clinical judgment and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Canton, GA

Type: Travel, 12-week assignment

Salary: $2,187/week (pay package)

Work 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts on a 12-week PT contract. Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds some income stability while you travel.

Employer: Empire Care Centers – Cherokee Center for Nursing and Healing

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus advertised)

Full-time PT role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, planning and delivering therapy, supervising PTAs, and working with an interdisciplinary team. Comes with a $10K sign-on bonus for full-time hires.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient MRI role covering Friday–Monday, working with patients from newborns to seniors. Ideal if you’re ARRT/ARMRIT trained and want big-system resources with a focused 4-day schedule.

Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Per diem

Salary: Not listed

Per diem PT in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with strong schedule flexibility. You’ll evaluate, treat, and document while plugging into a large therapy network that supports growth.

Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Per diem

Salary: Not listed

PTA role in SNF/LTC, working under a PT to deliver treatments and help identify patients who can benefit from therapy. Offers schedule flexibility and medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Per diem

Salary: Not listed

Per diem SLP role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, focusing on speech, language, voice, and swallowing. Good option if you want flexible hours while keeping your clinical skills sharp.

Employer: Rehab Advisors / Enhance Therapies

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time PT in SNF/LTC with flexible scheduling and healthcare benefits. You’ll evaluate, treat, and manage care plans while collaborating with a seasoned therapy team.

Employer: BridgeMill Dentistry (via Smile Jobs)

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Join a long-established, family-focused dental practice with a Mon–Thu 7:30–5:00 schedule and occasional Fridays. Offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus a supportive, team-based environment.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed

Evening shift role performing 2-D, M-mode, color flow, and Doppler echos for adult and geriatric patients. Great if you hold an RDCS/RCS/RCCS/CRCS/ACS credential and want big-hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and are open to talking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.