Canton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from bikes to home furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Two free bikes ready for a new home: a Kent BMX bike and a kids bike. Great for getting the kids outside without spending a dime.

Location: Holly Springs II, Canton, GA

Holly Springs II, Canton, GA Condition: Not specified (listed as FREE )

Not specified (listed as ) Source: nextdoor.com

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Note: There is a second posting for a "FREE Kent BMX and Kids Bike Set" in the same area. It appears to be the same offer, so it’s listed here just once.

Sturdy 4-tier metal rack/shelf available at no cost. Handy for a garage, pantry, basement, or storage room.

Location: Holly Springs II, Canton, GA

Holly Springs II, Canton, GA Condition: Not specified (listed as FREE )

Not specified (listed as ) Source: nextdoor.com

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Red Toro Ultra Blower Vac that works as both a leaf blower and vacuum. Listed as in good condition, perfect for yard clean-up this season.

Location: Holly Springs II, Canton, GA

Holly Springs II, Canton, GA Condition: Good condition , Red Toro Ultra Blower Vac

, Red Toro Ultra Blower Vac Source: nextdoor.com

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Spacious 9x12 gray area rug in excellent condition. A nice neutral piece that could work in a living room, bedroom, or office.

Location: Sassafras Crossing, Canton, GA

Sassafras Crossing, Canton, GA Condition: Excellent condition

Size: 9x12

Source: nextdoor.com

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Gray office chair that still has life left in it, but with visible wear on the seat and armrests. Features adjustable height and armrests. Good if you need a basic desk chair and don’t mind some wear.

Location: Holly Springs, Canton, GA

Holly Springs, Canton, GA Condition: Visible wear on seat and armrests

Visible wear on seat and armrests Features: Adjustable height and armrests

Adjustable height and armrests Pickup: Porch pickup only

Source: nextdoor.com

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If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Canton, try to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.