Canton’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options both in retail and office settings. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Canton, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hr base + $5/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers find the right phones and plans in a fast-paced store. This role comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and paid training that can lead to a Mobile Expert role with performance incentives.

Employer: EIS legacy LLC

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role supporting customers through the full order process—answering questions, entering orders, tracking shipments, and working with teams like Sales and Logistics. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like email/phone work, and have experience with ERP or Excel.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.