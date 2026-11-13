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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Canton GA
Canton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with a local rescue and are ready for someone to say, “You’re family now.”
Raisin
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue / Silver / Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network
- Location: Canton, GA
Raisin is a medium-sized mixed breed girl with a beautiful gray-blue coat. She’s a young dog, so she’s likely to have good energy for walks, playtime, and training. If you’re looking for a versatile companion to grow up with your family, Raisin could be a great match.
👉 Meet Raisin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poetry
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network
- Location: Canton, GA
Poetry is a young Jack Russell Terrier, a breed known for being smart and active. With his bright white coat and youthful age, he’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise, games, and mental challenges. He could be a fun partner for an active person or family.
👉 Meet Poetry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Knox
- Breed: Boykin Spaniel
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown / Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network
- Location: Canton, GA
Knox is a young Boykin Spaniel with a rich brown coat. Boykins are often friendly, outdoorsy dogs who enjoy being with their people. If you love hikes, lake days, or just having a loyal buddy by your side, Knox may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet Knox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bon Bon
- Breed: Poodle (Standard)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network
- Location: Canton, GA
Bon Bon is a young Standard Poodle with a lovely white coat. Standard Poodles are often known for their intelligence and trainability. If you’re hoping for a dog who can learn quickly and enjoy regular grooming and attention, Bon Bon could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Bon Bon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Canton, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs from Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more, or contact the rescue directly with questions about each pup and their current status.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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