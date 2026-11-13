Canton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with a local rescue and are ready for someone to say, “You’re family now.”

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray / Blue / Silver / Salt & Pepper

Gray / Blue / Silver / Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network

Location: Canton, GA

Raisin is a medium-sized mixed breed girl with a beautiful gray-blue coat. She’s a young dog, so she’s likely to have good energy for walks, playtime, and training. If you’re looking for a versatile companion to grow up with your family, Raisin could be a great match.

👉 Meet Raisin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network

Location: Canton, GA

Poetry is a young Jack Russell Terrier, a breed known for being smart and active. With his bright white coat and youthful age, he’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise, games, and mental challenges. He could be a fun partner for an active person or family.

👉 Meet Poetry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boykin Spaniel

Boykin Spaniel Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown / Chocolate

Brown / Chocolate Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network

Location: Canton, GA

Knox is a young Boykin Spaniel with a rich brown coat. Boykins are often friendly, outdoorsy dogs who enjoy being with their people. If you love hikes, lake days, or just having a loyal buddy by your side, Knox may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Knox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard)

Poodle (Standard) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network

Location: Canton, GA

Bon Bon is a young Standard Poodle with a lovely white coat. Standard Poodles are often known for their intelligence and trainability. If you’re hoping for a dog who can learn quickly and enjoy regular grooming and attention, Bon Bon could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Bon Bon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Canton, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs from Blake’s Buddies Rescue Network. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more, or contact the rescue directly with questions about each pup and their current status.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.