🛒 Canton, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Canton’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the floor at a busy tool store and grow your retail career. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off) and a clear path to promotion, plus respectful schedules between 6am–10pm.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Be the friendly face helping customers pick the right tech. Best Buy offers employee discounts, ongoing training, and benefits and PTO options based on your status and location.

Employer: The UPS Store

Location: Canton, GA 30114

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13–$16/hour

Help customers with shipping, printing, and office services in a steady, non-seasonal role. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, computer savvy, can lift 40+ lbs, and want a flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Mirage Restaurant & Bar (Canton Food & Convenience Store)

Location: Canton, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13–$18/hour

Work the register, help in the deli, and keep the store clean and stocked. Great if you have a couple years of customer service or cashier experience and can work mornings, evenings, and weekends.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.