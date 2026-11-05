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Upper Allen Township
🚨 Police seek tips after indecent exposure in Canterbury
3 days ago
🚨 Police seek tips after indecent exposure in Canterbury
On November 4, 2026, between 11:57 AM and 12:20 PM, a white male driving a small white SUV was seen slowly driving around the Canterbury neighborhood in Upper Allen Township.
Police say the man exposed himself to two female victims before leaving the area. Officers have already spoken with several neighbors and are now asking for any additional information.
If you:
- Saw this man or his small white SUV, or
- Have doorbell or security camera footage from that time frame in Canterbury
please contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.
You can also share information anonymously by:
- Calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273), or
- Submitting a tip online at www.upperallenpolice.com.
More Info: Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspicious M...
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