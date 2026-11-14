Canonsburg’s energy and infrastructure scene is busy right now, and a lot of the action is in the field and on the controls side. If you like hands-on work, tech, and being around big projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

GAI Consultants, Inc. Location: Canonsburg, PA (projects across Southwest PA)

(projects across Southwest PA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fly drones for topographic mapping and infrastructure work while processing LiDAR and aerial imagery for engineering projects. You’ll need an FAA Part 107 license, 2–3+ years of UAS experience, and be ready for outdoor field work and up to ~25% travel.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

GAI Consultants, Inc. Location: Canonsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-heavy role doing survey work for power and energy projects, using GPS, total stations, and data collectors. Expect very high weekday travel (up to ~100%), lots of time outdoors, and chances to lead small field crews as you grow.

Employer: CNX

Location: Canonsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and support automation, controls, and power distribution across CNX’s upstream, midstream, and downstream facilities. This is a fit if you have 5+ years in process control/I&E, can work with DCS/PLCs, P&IDs, and want to own systems from design through startup and troubleshooting.

Employer: EQT Corporation

Location: Canonsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (hybrid field/office/remote considered)

(hybrid field/office/remote considered) Salary: Not listed

Support well performance and optimization for a major natural gas producer, from daily production reviews to chemical programs and plugging projects. Requires 2+ years of engineering experience and a BS in engineering (mechanical, chemical, or petroleum), plus strong knowledge of oil & gas production and artificial lift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.