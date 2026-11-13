Canonsburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from upscale dining to hotels and healthcare kitchens. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and keeping guests well fed.

Employer: The Capstone Grill

The Capstone Grill Location: Canonsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid time off, paid training

Upscale steak and seafood spot with a changing menu, so you’re not cooking the same thing every night. Great fit if you have line experience, strong knife skills, and want to grow in a fast, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites (ARK Hospitality)

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (ARK Hospitality) Location: Canonsburg, PA

Type: Not listed (likely part- or full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely part- or full-time; check posting) Pay: $16 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, training and career development

Front desk role greeting guests, handling check-ins/outs, and managing bookings. Good for friendly, organized people who like solving problems and want hotel benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at North Strabane

Location: Canonsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (time-and-a-half after 8 hours)

Support the kitchen in a rehab and nursing center by helping prep, serve meals, and keep things clean and organized. Nice option if you want steady hours, like helping seniors and patients, and prefer a healthcare setting over a restaurant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same place. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.