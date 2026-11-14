📅 Learn about the 2A Griffin Avenue project

An Open House for the 2A Project on Griffin Avenue will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 420 Myrtle Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212.

Three or more City Council members may attend this event.

If you live, work, or travel near Griffin Avenue, this is a chance to see plans, ask questions, and share feedback about the 2A project in your neighborhood.

For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Foster Owens at 719.276.5242.