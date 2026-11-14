undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cañon City
📅 Public Art Committee meeting on Nov. 17 at City Hall
12 days ago
📅 Public Art Committee meeting on November 17
The Public Art Committee is meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the City Hall Council Chambers, 128 Main Street, Canon City, CO 81212.
Topics on the agenda include:
- Eagle Sculpture
- Creative District / Rural Strategies Lab
- PAC website integration
- Main Street sculptures
- Nick Zimbro mural
- 2027 budget strategy & grant planning
- Public submissions
If you care about public art, murals, and sculptures around town, you can attend this meeting at City Hall to hear the discussion and be present for the public submissions portion.
More Info: Calendar • Public Art Committee
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.