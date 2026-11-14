📅 Public Art Committee meeting on November 17

The Public Art Committee is meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the City Hall Council Chambers, 128 Main Street, Canon City, CO 81212.

Topics on the agenda include:

Eagle Sculpture

Creative District / Rural Strategies Lab

PAC website integration

Main Street sculptures

Nick Zimbro mural

2027 budget strategy & grant planning

Public submissions

If you care about public art, murals, and sculptures around town, you can attend this meeting at City Hall to hear the discussion and be present for the public submissions portion.